China Avers It Values Relations With India As Foreign Min Qin Gang Set To Attend G20 Meet

"China values its relations with India. China & India are ancient civilizations & both have more than one billion people. We are neighbors & are both emerging economies. A sound China-India relationship meets the fundamental interests of both countries & peoples," the spokesperson for Chinese foreign ministry Mao Ning has said.

The statement comes ahead of the new Chinese foreign minister, Qin Gang's visit to New Delhi, for the G20 foreign minister's meeting. Gang is known for his concilliatory tone.

"At the invitation of External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of G20 President India, Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on March 2," a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry reads. "As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, it is important that the G20 focus on the prominent challenges in the global economy and on development and play a bigger role in driving world economic recovery and global development," the statement adds.

What is G20 and why is it important?

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union. It was established in 1999 in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis, with the aim of promoting international financial stability and preventing future crises. The G20 includes the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The importance of the G20 lies in its ability to bring together the world's largest economies to discuss issues of global economic significance. The G20 countries represent around 80% of global GDP and two-thirds of the world's population, making it a powerful platform for international cooperation. The G20's work is focused on economic and financial issues, including trade, investment, tax policy, financial regulation, and the management of global economic imbalances. In addition to its regular meetings, the G20 also hosts a series of working groups and task forces to address specific issues.

Since its inception, the G20 has played a critical role in responding to global economic crises. During the 2008 global financial crisis, the G20 coordinated a massive stimulus effort, which helped to prevent a complete collapse of the global economy. More recently, the G20 has been working to address the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to its economic work, the G20 also addresses other global challenges, including climate change and sustainable development.