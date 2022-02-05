China Backs Russia In Opposing Further Expansion Of NATO Amid Ukraine Border Tensions

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing at the opening ceremony of Beijing Olympics 2022 where both the leaders opposed the idea of further expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) amid the border tensions of Russia and Ukraine. A joint statement was released which highlighted the issue. It also stated that Putin also slammed AUKUS security collaboration between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Kremlin described the conversations as quite friendly, which took place before the Games' opening ceremony, according to BBC. It was the first time the leaders had met in person since the outbreak began. The statement also said that there are no forbidden fields of collaboration between Russia and China and there are no limitations to friendship.

Unwavering solidarity during their face-to-face meetings

The two presidents confirmed China and Russia's unwavering solidarity during their face-to-face meetings, as tensions with the US and its allies have risen over a number of topics, including the Ukraine border situation, according to Kyodo News. Putin has demanded that NATO withdraw soldiers and weaponry from Eastern Europe, while Xi has spoken out against the politicisation of sports, citing the "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing Olympics by the US and other democratic countries.

Xi told Putin on Friday that he is ready to collaborate with him to chart the future of bilateral ties and provide advice in light of current historical conditions. According to Xinhua, Xi also stated that he is eager to work with Putin to help translate the two nations' high-level mutual trust into productive collaboration in all domains. Putin also stated that the two nations' cordial and strategic friendship has continued to grow and that he hopes that cooperation in the international community would be strengthened even further.

Arrangement to supply China with natural gas

The report suggests that Putin proposed a new arrangement to supply China with natural gas, and the two presidents also expressed grave concern about Japan's intention to release treated radioactive water from the devastated Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power facility into the sea, according to Kyodo News. In the meanwhile, tensions between the United States and Russia are at an all-time high as a result of Moscow's enormous military buildup along Ukraine's border.

