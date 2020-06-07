China Marks 'new Era' For Architecture With Ban On Buildings Taller Than 500 Meter

China's Communist government has put a ban on the construction of buildings taller than 500 metres in order to strengthen cultural self-confidence, according to the housing ministry. The construction of new buildings over 250 metres will only be allowed if necessary and after a review is conducted by the provincial housing and urban and rural construction departments and other relevant departments.

Read: China Declares 'National Level-I' Protection For Pangolins After Suspected COVID-19 Link

"Strictly restrict the blind planning and construction of super high-rise "skyscrapers" in various places. Generally, new buildings over 500 meters in height are not allowed to be built. Special demonstrations and strict inspections on fire protection, earthquake resistance, and energy-saving should be conducted in various areas where special constructions are necessary," said the housing ministry in a statement.

Read: China Will Continue To Push For Entry Arrangement In Other Countries: Foreign Ministry

"All localities should adopt various forms to publicize and popularize the relevant knowledge of the city and architectural culture, and improve the cultural confidence and architectural aesthetics of the whole society. Guide construction units to enhance cultural consciousness, give full play to the wisdom of architects, design and build construction products that meet the requirements of cultural heritage, functional priority, integration of the environment, environmental protection and energy-saving, and meet the growing needs of the people for a better life," the statement added further.

Read: China Allows Limited US Flights To Operate Despite Restrictions On Its Airlines

Chinese skyscrapers

According to reports, China has half of the world's tallest buildings with over 500 metres of height. China boasts the second-tallest building in the world, Shanghai Tower which stands tall at 632 meters (2,073 feet). Other gigantic buildings in China are the Shenzhen's Ping An Finance Center, Beijing's Citic Tower, Tianjin CTF Finance Center.

Read: China Denies Report Which Said Beijing Delayed Sharing Coronavirus Info With WHO

