China Blatantly Denies "detention Of Million Muslims" Despite Evidence

In a flagrant refusal, the Chinese government on April 3 claimed that there were no indoctrination camps against the Uighur Muslim community in Xinjiang, despite overwhelming evidence. Following its denial, China's Xi Jinping-led government urged the United States to stop 'political slanders.'

In a tweet, the Chinese government's spokesperson brazenly rebuffed the presence of any "religious prisoners" in the country. In addition, called out the US for its 'political maneuvers', after the lawmakers in the country called for a ban on imports from a vast portion of northwest China, where over a million ethnic Uighurs are detained.

The Chinese Ministry of External Affairs in a tweet said, "There's absolutely no "religious prisoners" or "detention of a million Muslims from Xinjiang" in China. We urge the US to stop making political maneuvers and slanders." The Chinese government has said in the past that the detention centers are for voluntary job training and that it does not discriminate based on religion.

Uighur Muslims

Back in February 2020, an AP report revealed a database that divulged in extraordinary detail the reasons for the detention of the Uighurs community and other religious minorities. The database obtained by The Associated Press accentuated that China's government focused on 'religion' as a reason for detention--not just political extremism, as authorities claim, but ordinary activities such as praying, attending a mosque, or even growing a long beard.

The Xinjiang regional government did not respond to faxes requesting comment by AP. When questioned whether Xinjiang is targeting religious people of religious minorities and their families, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, “Tis kind of nonsense is not worth commenting on.” After militants set off bombs at a train station in Xinjiang’s capital in 2014, President Xi Jinping launched a so-called “People’s War on Terror”, transforming Xinjiang into a digital police state.

The database shows that cadres compile dossiers on detainees called the “three circles”, encompassing their relatives, community, and religious background. The detainees and their families are then classified by rigid categories. Households are designated as “trustworthy” or “not trustworthy”. Families have “light” or “heavy” religious atmospheres, and the database keeps count of how many relatives of each detainee are locked in prison or sent to a “training center”.

