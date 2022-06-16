China Calls US' Remarks On Beijing's Infrastructure At Ladakh Border 'despicable Act'

China on Wednesday lashed out at US Pacific Army General Charles Flynn after he called out Beijing for its developments at the border of Indo-Tibet in Ladakh an "alarming" instance. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian criticised General Flynn for "attempting to fan flames" through his remarks, journalist Choekyi Lhamo quoted, in a report published in Chinese mainland media Phayul. Lijian slammed General Flynn, saying that the US was trying to "drive a wedge between" two countries (India and China).

"Some US officials have pointed fingers and sought to fan the flame and drive a wedge between two countries. This is disgraceful," Lijian said. "We hope the US could do more things than contribute to regional peace and stability," he added.

Lijian further stated that he believed New Delhi and Beijing could resolve the long-standing border standoff through dialogue and consultation. Following Lijian's comments, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, also alleged that General Flynn's comments were lacking "factual basis" and accused the US of violating "basic principles of diplomacy."

Indo-China border dispute

It is important to mention, that General Flynn was talking about the construction of a bridge on Pangong Lake's border territories in Karnak. The bridge extends across Ladakh and Tibet is constructed under the illegal occupation of Indian territory by Beijing, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Lok Sabha in February. The distress between China and India in the Ladakh region continued through 2020 since the physical conflict between both sides in the Pangong Tso lake area.

The clashes at the border killed as many as 20 Indian soldiers and a number of Chinese fatalities. The whirlwind escalated in June 2020, when the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) engaged in an aggressive face-off in Galwan Valley along the Sino-Indian border.

Both sides eventually de-escalated aggressive approach from the de facto border after 15 rounds of negotiations and disengagement talks. India and China signed significant agreements to reduce 18-months-long tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Ahead of the cessation of the brutal standoff, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar in 2021 demanded "peace and tranquility" on the border to "carry on with the business for the rest of our relationship."

India-China to hold talks over LAC soon

India and China held diplomatic talks on Tuesday, May 31, and agreed to hold the next round of talks between senior military commanders over the issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the earliest to create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Additional Secretary (East Asia) in MEA led the Indian side while the Director-General of Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry led the Chinese delegation at the 24th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

(Image: AP/PTI)