China 'closely Following' Situation In Sri Lanka, Urges Citizens To Be On Alert

Amid evolving situation in Sri Lanka, the Chinese government on Tuesday said it is "closely following" the violent turn of events in the island country. While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese side is closely following the development of the situation and advised the Chinese nationals working in the island nation to be alert and on guard against risks.

"The bloodshed and conflict took place in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo and other places, causing relatively large casualties. We believe that with the joint efforts of all sectors of Sri Lanka, the country will regain peace and stability as soon as possible," Lijian told the media.

However, the spokesman did not mention the recent resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who paved the way for large-scale Chinese investments since he assumed office. Notably, Rajapaksa's resignation was the most heartbreaking news for China as he had promoted the Chinese investments, ignoring concerns raised by India and the US during his tenure. Despite China's hefty loan to Sri Lanka and high-profile investments worth $8 million, conspicuously kept silent on Sri Lanka's economic crisis. Recently, the Chinese Ambassador to Colombo Qi Zhenhong announced that Beijing is considering a USD 2.5 billion credit facility for Sri Lanka. However, the same has not been echoed by Chinese officials.

Though Qi has not commented on Sri Lanka's recent decision to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Qi was quoted in the Sri Lankan media criticising Sri Lanka's "bizarre decision". Earlier last month, IMF assured Sri Lanka of providing a loan of $300 million. According to IMF, the island nation will receive a hefty amount from the World Bank over the next four months. According to the statement released by the IMF, the Sri Lankan government will spend the sanctioned amount on the purchase of medicines and other essential items.

Crisis in Sri Lanka

It is worth mentioning that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long fuel lines, cooking gas, and medicines. The citizens who have been struggling to manage their expanses were continuously protesting against the government.

Image: ANI/AP/PTI