China Coast Guard Vessels Detected In Japan's Territorial Waters Near Senkaku Islands

Amid the rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, Japan Coast Guard (JCG) source revealed that a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel has been navigating in Japan’s territorial waters since March. The vessel has been reportedly navigating on the territorial waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands, The Japan News reported. The disputed island is located in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture. The source revealed that the JCG is wary of the presence of the vessels. Japan believes that Beijing is trying to gain control of the island.

According to The Japan News, Automatic Identification System (AIS) is being operated on the vessels which helped JCG to detect the Chinese vessel's presence in the region. AIS is a radio device that automatically transmits and receives information on a vessel’s position, speed, etc. Since March, China Coast Guard vessels have been operating AIS devices in Japan’s territorial waters and contiguous zone around the Senkaku Islands.

Tensions in the contiguous zone

CCG vessels usually sail in fleets of four, a source close to JCG stated that vessel number “1302” entered the contiguous zone on May 16. After entering the vessel has been reportedly moving around Uotsuri Island and Kubla Island. The vessel in question entered Japan’s territorial waters on May 20 and 21, The Japan News reported.

The source stated that within the territorial waters, the Chinese vessel is allegedly tracking Japanese fishing vessels in nearby areas. The vessel is also changing direction on an irregular basis in the waters southeast of Minami-Kojima Island. “The Japanese government needs to continue its efforts to demonstrate to the outside world that Japan has territorial rights over the Senkaku Islands and that the islands are under Japanese control,” Bonji Ohara, a senior fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation commented on the issue. Meanwhile, the patrol vessels of the Japan Coast Guard are not using AIS equipment in the area. The motive behind this move is to keep response capabilities and its operations secret.