China on Tuesday denounced Pentagon’s announcement that the US, South Korea and Japan participated in a ballistic missile defence exercise off Hawaii’s coast. During the regular press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that America should be questioned about whom the drills are “directed at”. He also called on all the parties to act with “prudence” and “stop actions” that further increase tensions and antagonism ‘sabotaging’ mutual trust.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “About whom the drills are directed at, you might want to ask the US side. Relevant parties need to act with prudence and stop actions that could escalate tensions and antagonism and sabotage mutual trust.”

Earlier, on Monday, the Pentagon had said that the United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and South Korea (Republic of Korea or ROK) Navy participated in a missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercise during the multinational Pacific Dragon exercise off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Hawaii. The US Department of Defence also said that forces of all three countries “ shared tactical data link information in accordance with a trilateral information sharing agreement”. The exercises took place from August 8 to 14.

US and South Korea to start expanded military drills next week

Moreover, as China continues to condemn military exercises that the US is conducting with its allies, Seoul’s military on Tuesday announced that its forces along with Washington's army will begin their ‘biggest’ combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea. The summertime drills between the allies would take place from August 22 to September 1 in South Korea under the name of ‘Ulchi Freedom Shield’ involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially several thousands of troops.

Even though the US and South Korea continue to describe their upcoming largest military drills as "defensive", ‘Ulchi Freedom Sheild’ will most likely anger North Korea, an ally of China. “The biggest meaning of (Ulchi Freedom Shield) is that it normalizes the South Korea-U.S. combined exercises and field training, (contributing) to the rebuilding of the South Korea-US alliance and the combined defence posture,” Moon Hong-sik, said South Korea’s Defense Ministry spokesperson during a briefing.

