China Continues Military Drills; Targets Air And Sea To North, Southwest & East Of Taiwan

China's military conducted air and sea combat drills in the north, southwest, and east of Taiwan on August 5, continuing to "test the troops' joint combat capabilities," according to an official statement. The Global Times reported that it is the first time a People's Liberation Army (PLA) military drill has come this close to Taiwan. According to the media agency, this is also the first time China has established live-fire shooting ranges in areas to the east of the island.

China's military drills

The self-governing island of Taiwan's Defence ministry reported that numerous warships and fighter aircraft had crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line as China began its largest-ever military drills in the area. The exercises, which on August 4 saw the deployment of fighter jets and the firing of ballistic missiles, come after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the democratic island that Beijing claims as its own.

According to Taiwan's defence ministry, numerous Chinese "warships and warplanes" crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line while conducting exercises as of 11 am (03:00 GMT) on August 5. China's military actions, according to the ministry, are "highly provocative," and it is closely observing the "enemy situation."

According to the Chinese military, the drills on August 4 included a "conventional missile firepower assault" in the waters to the east of Taiwan. The Chinese army "flew more than 100 warplanes, including fighters and bombers," as well as "over 10 destroyers and frigates," according to Beijing's state-run Xinhua news agency.

Chinese military fired 11 Dongfeng-class ballistic missiles: Taiwan

Chinese missiles had reportedly flown over the island, according to state broadcaster CCTV, with the latter claiming the drills had "completely locked down" the island. According to Taiwan, the Chinese military fired 11 Dongfeng-class ballistic missiles "in batches." It stated that the missiles were high in the atmosphere and posed no threat, but it did not provide details on their flight paths due to intelligence concerns.

When asked about the missile launches on August 5, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang accused China of destroying the world's most heavily used waterway with military exercises, referring to China as the "evil neighbour." The government and military in Taiwan, according to President Tsai Ing-wen, are keeping a close eye on China's military exercises and information warfare operations and are ready to intervene as necessary. On August 5, she pleaded with the international community to support Taiwan's democratic government and stop the deterioration of the security situation in the area.

Image: AP