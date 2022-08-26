China: Court Upholds Death Sentence Of US National Accused Of Murdering 21-year-old Woman

A Chinese court rejected the appeal of an American national, Shadeed Abdulmateen, who was sentenced to death in April this year. According to Xinhua news agency, the man was sentenced earlier for international homicide. Citing the court statement, the news agency reported the Higher People's Court of east China's Zhejiang Province announced the verdict after holding the second instance trial of Abdulmateen's case in July. The same was submitted to the Supreme People's Court for approval, it added. As per the Chinese media outlet, the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo City convicted Abdulmateen for the murder of a 21-year-old woman.

During the hearing of the case, the Higher People's Court of east China's Zhejiang Province reportedly found that the US man was in a relationship with the victim, but on June 14, 2021, he decided to break up and called her near a bus stop. Subsequently, the court found that Abdulmateen stabbed her with a folding knife in the neck and face. The victim suffered massive bleeding and died at the scene. Subsequently, in April this year, the court found him guilty and awarded him the death sentence. Later, Abdulmateen filed an appeal. After his litigation, the court transferred the case to the country's apex court for approval, a necessary last step in such cases before the sentence is carried out.

Chinse court dubs all due procedures followed in Shadeed Abdulmateen's case

Abdulmateen's appeal was rejected as the court said it had established criminal facts with adequate and valid evidence. "The conviction was accurate, the sentence was appropriate, while the trial followed due procedure," the Higher People's Court of Zhejiang said. Further, the court argued it fully guaranteed the litigation rights of the defendant and the victim's relatives. "Two lawyers appointed to defend Abdulmateen heard the judgement, along with an interpreter hired for him, and an agent ad litem engaged by the victim's relatives," the court stated and added more than 19 people observed the proceedings. The court claimed that officials from the US Consulate General in Shanghai, lawmakers, political advisors, and members of the public also attended the court hearing.

