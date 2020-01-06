The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

China Criticises US For Excessive Use Of Force In Middle East Region

Rest of the World News

Amid the dramatic escalation of US-Iran tension, China has criticised the US for escalating the situation in the Gulf region through its excessive use of force.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
China

Amid the dramatic escalation of US-Iran tension, China has criticised the United States for escalating the situation in the Gulf region through its excessive use of force. According to China, the recent air raid directed by US President Donald Trump which killed Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani along with other military personnel has further aggravated the conflict between Washington and Tehran. While both parties were already at odds over Iran's nuclear activities. 

In the wake of the US strike, Iran has publically announced 'harsh retaliation' while Trump has shrugged the threats saying he will send 'more beautiful troops' their way. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing on January 6 that 'US's risky behaviour' in the recent days is against the 'basic norms' of international relations. Beijing further called on the US 'not to abuse its force' and further 'urged' the relevant parties to exercise restraint in order to avoid 'situation worsening'. 

Read - China 'highly Concerned' After Soleimani Killing

China is 'highly concerned'

Shuang not only said that China is 'highly concerned' about the spiralling tensions in the region but also criticised Washington for threatening sanctions against Tehran in response to Iraqi parliament resolution asking foreign troops to leave the country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the decision of the Trump administration to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal is the primary cause of nuclear tension.

Read - China's Xi Meets Kiribati Leader After Switch From Taiwan

The spokesperson said that even after Iran was forced to reduce the compliance of the nuclear deal due to external factors, the country has been displaying restraint and “had clearly expressed its political will to comprehensively implement the deal”. He emphasised that Iran is not violating its obligation to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) since it was Trump administration who defied its international responsibilities by withdrawing from the deal.

Security measures have been enhanced in the US, who have ordered scaling back of operations by US-led coalition in Iraq. The US embassy in Baghdad has 'urged' its citizens to leave the country fearing retaliation from Iran and its allies over the recent killings. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had reportedly warned of 'severe revenge for the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood'. Khamenei further said that Soleimani's work and his path will not be stopped.

Read - China Says US Unilateral Withdrawal From Nuclear Deal Led To Escalation

Read - New Top China Official In HK Brings Wishes From 'motherland'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
9-JUDGE SC BENCH SET UP
JNU ATTACK: MHA SEEKS REPORT
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
SC TO HEAR GANDHI TAX CASE IN MAR
PRE-VIOLENCE VIDEO OF JNUSU PREZ
ARVIND KEJRIWAL FOR POSITIVE VOTE