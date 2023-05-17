China Denounces Ex-UK PM Liz Truss' Visit To Taiwan, Calls It A 'dangerous Political Show'

In a strongly worded statement, the Chinese embassy in London has denounced former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' visit to Taiwan as a "dangerous political show" that will allegedly harm the United Kingdom. The embassy called on the British politician to rectify her actions, cease engaging in political spectacles related to the Taiwan issue, and stop supporting what it referred to as "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces.

Truss, who stepped down as UK prime minister in October 2022 but continues to hold a seat in the UK House of Commons, arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday. Upon her arrival at Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei, she was warmly greeted by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. During her visit, Truss is scheduled to engage in meetings with state officials, businessmen, and scientists, as per a report from TASS.

Truss becomes first high profile British leader to visit Taiwan since Thatcher

According to Taiwan's Central News Agency, the visit will span from the date of arrival until May 20. Truss' visit to Taiwan carries significance as she becomes the first high-profile UK leader to make an official trip to the island in several decades. The last UK leader to visit Taiwan was former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who made two visits to the island in 1992 and 1996.

China's response to the former British PM's visit underscores the sensitive nature of Taiwan-related issues in Sino-British relations. China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and strongly opposes any diplomatic or official exchanges that could be perceived as supporting the island's independence. The Chinese embassy's statement reflects Beijing's firm stance on the matter and its desire for foreign governments to adhere to its "One China" policy.

Truss' Taiwan visit signifies a renewed interest from the UK in deepening ties with the island nation. It also demonstrates the UK's support for Taiwan's participation in international affairs and recognition of its achievements in various fields, including technology and business. While the Chinese embassy has criticized the visit, it remains to be seen how it will impact the broader diplomatic relations between the UK and China. As Truss continues her visit to Taiwan, both the British and Taiwanese governments are likely to emphasize the importance of maintaining stable and constructive relationships with China while upholding their respective interests and values.