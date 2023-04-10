China Deploys Shandong Aircraft Carrier Near Taiwan In Response To Tsai's US Visit

After Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met the US House Speaker in California, Beijing started the military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday. On the third day of drills surrounding the island, the Chinese navy appears to have for the first time simulated attacks by warplanes from aircraft carriers on Taiwan. China said its Shandong aircraft carrier was involved. For context, Taiwan sees itself as an independent nation, whereas China views it as a part of its territory that will eventually be united with Beijing, through force, if necessary.

The recent drills have not been as widespread as those that occurred after Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taipei in August of last year. Four J-15 fighter jets were shown on a flight path map provided by Taiwan's defence ministry, indicating that the Chinese military may be rehearsing attacks that are being conducted from the east as opposed to the west, where China's mainland is located. The Shandong aircraft carrier, one of China's two such carriers, is currently deployed in the western Pacific Ocean, about 320 kilometres (200 miles) from Taiwan.

In a statement released on Monday, the Chinese military acknowledged that the Shandong had "participated" in the drills. Fighter aircraft firing live rounds, according to the report, "carried out multiple waves of simulated strikes on important targets."

The Shandong had also carried out air operations in the days before, according to a report from the Japanese defence ministry on Monday. Between Friday and Sunday, the carrier saw 120 takeoffs and landings of jet fighters and helicopters, according to the Japanese government.

The USS Milius of the US Navy was also sent through a section of the South China Sea on Monday, around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) south of Taiwan. While the US insisted the action was acceptable under international law, China claimed the ship had "illegally intruded" into its seas.

Following President Tsai's meeting with Kevin McCarthy, the third-highest-ranking US government official, Washington had repeatedly urged China to exhibit patience. In the meantime, Beijing had threatened "resolute counter-measures" against the US and Taiwan if Ms.Tsai saw Mr. McCarthy.

Sun Li-fang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Defense Ministry, claimed that the PLA's training operations had "destabilised" the area. He said that the island's air defence units were on "high alert," saying that “President Tsai’s visit became their excuse to conduct exercises and their actions have severely jeopardized the security of the surrounding region.”