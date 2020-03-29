China: Dozens Clash With Police Over Travel Restrictions After Lockdown Lifted

In China’s Hubei province, which was also the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak until recently, dozens of people reportedly attacked official vehicles after they were stopped from crossing the bridge and travel to neighbouring Jiangxi after the restrictions were lifted. The province with over 56 million people was kept under lockdown for over two months in order to contain the spread deadly COVID-19 which was originated in its city, Wuhan in December 2019.

Videos have emerged on Chinese social media since March 27 which reportedly showed unprecedented scenes of police from Hubei and Jianxi clashing on the bridge connecting the two provinces over barricades after they tried to stop people from moving out over the fears of coronavirus spreading. According to local media reports, policemen from both the provinces argued over the process of verification if people were allowed to enter Jiangxi.

Roadblocks on bridge surprised citizens

In a major relief to millions, the Chinese government had decided to lift the travel restrictions for Hubei province which was placed under lockdown on January 23. Moreover, the government will permit people from Hubei to travel to other areas in the mainland if they hold a green health code, which resembles that they had no contact with any infected or suspected COVID-19 patient. However, the roadblocks on 1st Yangtze River Bridge separating Huangmei county in Hubei erecting by Huangmei county of Jiangxi province, reportedly took the people by surprise.

The local media reports also quoted the witnesses as saying that Huangmei police in Jiujiang placed roadblocks on the bridge to stop the people from Hubei from crossing it, a move which according to them is the stigmatization of people from the province. The videos showed rows of police armed with riot shields holding back the crowds while the Chinese citizens are seen damaging and even overturning police vehicles.

According to a clip published by the Huanggang city government that administers the Huangmei, the country’s Communist party chief Ma Yanzhou could be heard speaking to the people through a loud trailer raising warnings about the gathering in a large group would increase the chances of coronavirus contraction. However, reportedly it still remains unclear how the clashes started. Police departments from both provinces had published statements which were quickly deleted.

(With PTI inputs)

Image source: AP

