Chinese Envoy Warns Of 'destructive Forces' Trying To Undermine Relations With US

Amid the growing tensions between the United States and China, Chinese envoy to the US Cui Tiankai has warned that destructive forces are trying to harm the talks between the two countries. Tiankai has said that US-China talks were at a dead-end due to the ongoing trade war but it is possible to return to a better path.

The Chinese envoy's statement came days after the US House of Representatives voted in favour of a bill that would require Trump to toughen his stance on the Uighur Muslims in China.

US-China relations

Tiankai was speaking at an event hosted by US-China Business Council where he addressed a wide range of topics that concern both the business community and the United States itself. He alerted the United States of destructive forces that are taking advantage of the ongoing tensions between the two superpowers. He added that the growing rhetoric in international media such as "new Cold War" and "clash of civilisations" are dangerous for both the nations.

The envoy also warned companies to stand up against the fake news that is aimed at creating conflict between the US and China about situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It is in the Xinjiang region where China has allegedly detained a large number of Uighur Muslims what it claims to be a "re-education" programme.

The US back in May blocked all American companies from doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei citing that the company has violated sanctions put on Iran. The pressure on Huawei came by fears in Washington about the potential security threat posed by the company whose founder, Ren Zhengfei, is close to the Communist Party in China. Huawei on Thursday announced that it has mounted a legal challenge against the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for labelling it a security threat.

The bilateral relations between the United States and China took a disappointing turn when president Trump signed tough legislation on Wednesday that authorised sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuse in Hing Kong. China in retaliation responded with a series of sanctions that would suspend US warships from visiting Hong Kong and sanctions on US-based non-governmental groups.

