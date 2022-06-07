China Expresses Concerns Over AUKUS-related Nuclear Material Transfers After IAEA Meeting

In the latest development, China has once again expressed its worries about the nuclear weapon material transfer involved in AUKUS, stressing the problem should be dealt with under the international non-proliferation regime. Notably, AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The statement was made by Wang Qun, China's envoy to the United Nations and other international organisations in Vienna following a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors (BoG) on Monday.

Wang claimed that the meeting decided to set up a formal agenda item on 'Transfer of nuclear materials in the context of AUKUS and its safeguards in all aspects under the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)' at China's request. "It's the third time that IAEA BoG meeting has incorporated the AUKUS issue into its agenda, reflecting the international community's serious concerns over the trilateral deal," Permanent Mission of China in Vienna stated in a Twitter post. The US, the UK, and Australia announced the formation of AUKUS in September 2021, under which Washington and London pledged to assist Australia with the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines.

China calls on AUKUS to fulfil its legal obligations on non-proliferation

Further, Wang urged the three countries to heed the international community's call and fulfil their non-proliferation legal commitments. He also asked them to disclose to the IAEA all pertinent information concerning the nuclear weapon material transfer under AUKUS as soon as possible and in detail. The Chinese diplomat also expressed hope that the IAEA board meeting would continue to focus on AUKUS' key challenges and find solutions to protect the NPT and global non-proliferation framework.

AUKUS to develop hypersonic weapons

It is pertinent to mention here that the US, the UK, and Australia are planning to announce cooperation to develop hypersonic weapons to counter China's increasing military might, and its expansion in the Pacific and South China sea. The US Navy could unveil its first installation of a hypersonic weapon similar to ballistic missiles on a warship as early as 2023. This comes as Russia deployed hypersonic missiles, which are difficult to be shot down due to their manoeuvrability during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

