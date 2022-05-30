China FM Wang Yi Slams Blinken's Comments On Beijing, Calls For 'fair Competition' With US

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called for "fair competition" on a global platform, in stern response to US State Secretary Antony Blinken's statement labelling Beijing as the "most serious challenge to international order." In his retaliatory remarks, Yi went on to accuse Washington of becoming a "source of instability and an obstacle" hindering global peace. Terming Blinken's comments as a smear campaign, Yi added that "China stands ready for fair competition with the US on who can run the country better and who can contribute more to the world," the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka quoted Yi.

🇨🇳 Foreign Minister #WangYi responded to 🇺🇸 @SecBlinken's speech on #China: Countries need fair competition. China stands ready for fair competition with the #US on:

1⃣who can run the country better

and

2⃣who can contribute more to the world.



We have the confidence & courage. pic.twitter.com/rFnWuUvDJg — Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) May 29, 2022

The embassy backed Yi's burning comments with a series of graphs and pie charts comparing the US' cumulative COVID- deaths to China's, COVID vaccine production, and the pressing issue of the "school shooting" in the US. Yi further acknowledged that Washington and Beijing do have a competition between them but "it should not be a destructive one." He also warned the US against unipolar hegemony and group confrontation. "We will never yield to blackmail or coercion, and will firmly defend China's sovereignty and security," Yi said, as quoted by Xinhua.

#WangYi: The most pressing task facing the international community is to jointly safeguard lives & health of the people, advance global economic recovery, and uphold world peace and tranquility. The #UnitedStates has, in effect, become a source of instability and an obstacle.



2/ pic.twitter.com/wQM40GWC7t — Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) May 29, 2022

Infuriated over the comments, Yi lashed out at his American counterpart, saying that the US-China relations are not a "zero-sum game" designed by Washington. He added, that the US' view on China "has seriously gone awry." To note, Yi was speaking at a presser on the Pacific island of Fiji, where he is heading a 20-member delegation to push for China's cooperative policies to increase global presence in the region.

China poses threat to post-WWII order: Blinken

In his address at the George Washington University, Blinken outlined US President Joe Biden's administration's China Policy. He revealed the three-pillar approach to competing with Beijing in the 21st century to emerge as a global leader in economic and military balance. Blinken asserted that Washington believed that Beijing posed a "major" threat to the post-World War II era, even when the Russian war in Ukraine is the most overarching issue at the moment. "China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and increase the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it," Blinken remarked.

Blinken's statement comes as the US and China are at odds on a myriad of issues, including Beijing's aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, the Taiwan issue, and China's refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To top it, the US also accused China of "manipulating and restricting" UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet's visit to Xinjiang province to assess the US-led accusations of human rights violations in the region. Noting the escalated tiff between both global powers, professor of international relations at Beijing's China Foreign Affairs University, Xiong Zhiyong said that both countries were "facing a Cold War that has no big difference from than previous one," the Associated Press reported.

Image: AP