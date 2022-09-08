Amid escalating tension between Beijing and Washington, the Chinese government on Thursday strongly protested the ongoing visit of the US Congressional delegation to Taiwan. Led by Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy, the delegation arrived in the self-ruled island nation on Wednesday, September 7, for a three-day visit. Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denounced the visit and called on US lawmakers to immediately halt all official contacts with Taipei and to cease sending the wrong signals to Taiwan secessionists.

Addressing a regular press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the US congressional delegation's trip to Taiwan is a flagrant violation of the One-China principle and the terms of three joint communique between Beijing and Washington. She further stated that the visit goes against Washington's promises to retain solely informal ties with Taiwan. "We urge US politicians to abide by the One-China principle. China will continue to take strong measures to firmly safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ning stated, as per Global Times.

US delegation meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

Earlier on Thursday, the Murphy-led US delegation met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. Notably, China has actively worked to deprive the Taiwanese government's diplomatic recognition and membership in international organisations. Meanwhile, President Ing-wen said the delegation's visit demonstrates the US Congress' unwavering support for Taiwan in the face of China's military threats. "Taiwan will not bow to pressure or coercion. We will defend our democratic institutions and way of life. Taiwan will not back down," she added, as per the Associated Press (AP).

Meanwhile, US leader Murphy argued that Congress should push for increased Taiwanese involvement in international organisations. “Taiwan has shown itself to be a responsible member of the international community, especially in public health issues, and it deserves to participate in international fora when appropriate," she claimed.

Minister Wu hosted a welcome banquet for @RepStephMurphy & 7 staunch #Taiwan🇹🇼 supporters from #US🇺🇸 House of Representatives. The discussion centered on ramping up security challenges in #IndoPacific, ways to safeguard regional peace & halting authoritarian global ambition. pic.twitter.com/z3xpwqGP2D — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) September 8, 2022

China repeatedly opposes US intervention in Taiwan

It should be mentioned here that tensions between Beijing and Washington have been growing ever since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2. Since then, the Chinese administration has taken several retaliatory measures including launching massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region encircling Taiwan. Notably, China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. However, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes.

Image: Twitter/@MOFA_Taiwan/AP