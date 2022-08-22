China Fumes Over Indiana Governor's Taiwan Visit; Decries 'toxic Trend Of US Politicians'

Amid the rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, China has fumed over Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb travelling to the East Asian country on Sunday to meet with the island's leaders. Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, this visit of Holcomb “shows a toxic trend of US politicians using Taiwan as a pawn”, the Chinese state media and Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times reported. The outlet also said that China will proceed at its own speed in resolving the Taiwan issue in order to perfect the normalised cross-Taiwan Straits operations and get ready to begin operations at any given moment.

It is pertinent to mention that since the brief 18-hour visit of US Speaker Pelosi, which infuriated China and triggerred military activities in the Taiwan Strait, Holcomb's visit is considered to be the second such move by a US delegation.

Referring to the current visits of the Indiana Governor, Lu Xiang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times, “Holcomb’s visit is apparently a toxic sequel following the visit made by Pelosi, who encouraged US politicians to believe that since her visit has intensified the tensions across the Taiwan Straits, others can exploit such tensions to achieve their personal political gains and show their presence”.

Although US governors have previously visited the island, according to Lu, the present visit looks more likely to take advantage of the current tensions and utilise Taiwan as a 'pawn'.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb landed in Taiwan

China's remarks follow Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb notifying about his arrival in the nation’s capital, Taipei. Taking to Twitter, he said, “I landed in Taipei to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan & South Korea. Indiana’s home to 10 Taiwanese and 12 South Korean businesses.”

I landed in Taipei to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan & South Korea. Indiana's home to 10 Taiwanese & 12 South Korean businesses. This week marks my 2nd trip to South Korea as Governor & I'm proud to be the first governor to visit Taiwan since before the pandemic. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) August 21, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Holcomb added tweet that the US delegation will meet with government representatives, corporate executives, as well as academic institutions to further develop Indiana's economic, intellectual, and cultural relations with Taiwan and South Korea.

Our delegation will spend this week meeting with government officials, business leaders and academic institutions to further strengthen Indiana’s economic, academic and cultural connections with Taiwan and South Korea. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) August 21, 2022

Holcomb will meet Tsai Ing-wen, the President of Taiwan, and members of the semiconductor industry, and is anticipated to encourage academic and technological collaboration between Taiwan and Indiana. He is accompanied by representatives from the state's economic development council and Purdue University's dean of engineering.

Meanwhile, the Chinese military has conducted drills for several days in reaction to Pelosi's visit, which included aeroplanes flying toward the island and vessels traversing the middle of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial barrier separating the island and the mainland. Several Taiwanese political officials were also subject to visa restrictions and other sanctions by China, Associated Press reported.

(Image: AP)