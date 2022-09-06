China Fumes Over US Approving Sale Of Advanced Weapons To Taiwan, Threatens Countermeasure

Beijing on Monday strongly criticised Washington, accusing it of escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait by approving the sale of advanced weapons and fostering foreign military contacts with the island. In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning reminded that the arms sales to Taiwan, an inalienable breakaway territory of China, gravely undermine the mainland's sovereignty and national security. Such moves severely harm China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, asserted Ning.

"US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region are a blatant violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a statement issued on Sep 5.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson noted that the arms supply to Taiwan would send a gravely wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces. "China firmly opposes and strongly condemns them," she stressed. Threatening countermeasures, China's FM spokesperson said that Beijing would resort to a military response should it come to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Beijing urges the US to act responsibly in the region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning asserted.

China asks US to halt military contact with Taiwan

China demanded that the US adheres to the one-China policy and respects the three China-US joint communiqués. Mao, in an angst-laden speech, maintained that arms sales to Taiwan or any military contact with Taiwan must be immediately halted. Washington must "stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait, stop seeking political manipulation with Taiwan-related issues, stop using Taiwan to contain China, and avoid going further down the wrong and dangerous path," Mao categorically added.

Last week, the United States approved more than $1 billion in the largest military package of advanced weapons and military logistics for the self-administered island to tackle belligerent China. The arms package includes 60 Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles that sink war vessels and 100 Sidewinder missiles for warplanes' air-to-air firepower. The US has approved an additional $665 million in logistics support contracts for Taiwan’s surveillance radar, Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

Boeing Co. Raytheon is the principal contractor for Sidewinder missiles used for air-to-air and surface attacks and Taiwan's surveillance radar programme at a cost of an estimated $665.4 million. The package also includes the upgradation of a Raytheon early radar warning system of Taiwan that has been in operation since 2013.