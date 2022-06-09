China Hails India's Assistance To Sri Lanka; Says 'ready' To Work Together For More Help

Hailing India’s assistance to crisis-hit Sri Lanka, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday expressed Beijing’s willingness to work with New Delhi and the rest of the international community to help the island nation and other developing countries experiencing difficulties. During a regular press briefing when he was questioned about China’s position on Sri Lanka, the country battling with the worst economic crisis since its independence, Zhao said that Beijing has closely followed the payment difficulties faced by South Asian countries and other developing countries and noted that India has “done a lot” for Sri Lanka.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “We have taken note that the Indian government has also done a lot in this regard. We commend those efforts. China is ready to work with India and the rest of the international community to help Sri Lanka and other developing countries experiencing difficulty to pull through the hardship as early as possible.”

“I assume you have also noticed the recent shipment and arrival of medicine, rice and other supplies donated by the Chinese side, including provinces and cities, to Sri Lanka. The Chinese government will do its utmost and make full use of the channels available to deliver help to the Sri Lankan society,” he added.

Zhao’s remarks came as just on Wednesday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasised how no other country except India was providing the crisis-hit island nation with the money to buy fuel. In an address to the Parliament, he called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva to send a team to Colombo “as soon as possible” to reach a staff-level agreement to assist the cash-deprived Sri Lankan government.

“If you do so, don't ask me to ask for help from India. No country is giving us money for fuel and coal. Only India is giving. Our Indian credit line is now nearing its end. We are talking about extending it,” he said.

India continues to assist Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been engulfed in the worst economic crisis since its independence and India has gone to a great extent to assist the island nation. Just last week, India handed a total of 3.3 tons of essential medical supplies to Sri Lanka, where people are struggling to get basic necessities such as healthcare, and fuel. Indian government’s humanitarian assistance to Colombo has been in line with the ongoing efforts to help the citizens in the crisis-hit country.

According to Indian High Commission, over 25 tons of drugs and medical supplies which India donated to Sri Lanka during the last two months, are worth SLR 370 million. It was in addition to the economic aid of approximately $3.5 billion and the supply of other essential products such as rice, milk powder, and kerosene under the government’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

