China has threatened to act in “self-defence” as tensions continue to escalate over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. As Pelosi arrived on the self-ruled democratic island on Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement denouncing her trip and saying that any response that Beijing would take now would be “justified” as well as “necessary”. Defying all threats from China and showcasing support for Taipei, the US House Speaker’s unannounced visit to the island has now pushed the Washington-Beijing ties to a new low. She is also the first sitting Congress speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997.

The US & Taiwan have made provocations together first, whereas China has been compelled to act in self-defense. Any countermeasure to be taken by China would be a justified & necessary response to the US oblivion to China's repeated démarches and the US’s unscrupulous behavior. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) August 2, 2022

Decrying the trip, China on Tuesday had also warned that the United States should give up the attempt to play the “Taiwan card” and called on Washington to adhere to the ‘One-China principle’. Since Beijing considers Taipei as its own territory, any country developing democratic ties with Taiwan faces threats from China. However, Pelosi appeared to ignore the warnings levelled by China and even addressed Taiwan’s President before meeting President Tsai Ing-Wen.

Miffed by America’s move, the Chinese military claimed that the US is using “Taiwan to control China” and warned that it should, “Stop interfering in Taiwan affairs and in China’s internal affairs, stop supporting and condoning “Taiwan independence” separatist forces in various forms, and stop talking and acting on the Taiwan issue,” according to an official release by Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“Stop distorting and hollowing out the one-China principle, abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communique with practical actions… don’t make mistakes. And go further and further down the dangerous road,” the statement said while adding, “China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan, China, and the US and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces must be responsible for all the consequences."



Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday prompting a range of reactions from China, which had previously warned of “unprecedented consequences”. It is to mention that even though China has never ruled Taiwan, the mainland still considers the self-ruled democratic island as its own territory. China has not only issued staunch criticism against countries developing diplomatic ties with Taiwan but has also threatened to use military force to claim authority over Taipei. Just shortly after Pelosi landed on Taiwan, China announced massive military drills and over 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday.

China summons US ambassador to protest Pelosi visit

Beijing summoned US ambassador to China over Pelosi's “egregious” trip to the island which Beijing considers its own territory. China’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng ‘strongly protested’ over Pelosi’s trip to the self-ruled democratic island, to US envoy Nicholas Burns. Additionally, over 20 Chinese military planed flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday as the US House Speaker began her high-stakes, controversial visit to what China claims as its own land. The intrusion of China’s jets was reported by Taiwan’s Defence Ministry on Twitter.

As China appeared to utilise all channels to raise concerns over Pelosi’s visit, Xie told Burns, “The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious…China will not sit idly by."

Image: AP