China Hits Back At US, Calls It Most Active Country In Conducting Biomilitary Activities

The United States has been more engaged in “biomilitary activities” than any other country, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday. The Chinese official was commenting on Washington’s recent report on biological threats from around the world. In the Friday press briefing, Wenbin insisted that the United States is provoking “antagonism” by developing biological weapons.

The Chinese diplomat suggested that by “spewing lies", the United States is causing major damage to the International security system. "The American side has been spreading lies, provoking antagonism and causing major damage to the security system which is based on a convention prohibiting biological and toxin weapons," the Chinese diplomat said on Friday. "As we all know, it is the United States that carries out the most biomilitary activities in the world, carries out the most actions that raise doubts," Wenbin remarked.

Additionally, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Beijing will continue working towards biosafety. "China will continue to contribute to measures of ensuring global biosafety, as we will counter the existing risks and challenges," he emphasised.

US releases Biodefense Posture Review

The remarks from the Chinese official came after the US Department of Defense released the 2023 Biodefense Posture Review on Thursday. In the review, Pentagon labelled China as the “key long-term threat” due to its development in the field of biological weapons. “The United States has compliance concerns with respect to PRC military medical institutions’ toxin research and development given their potential as a biothreat. The PRC has also released plans to make China the global leader in technologies like genetic engineering, precision medicine, and brain sciences. These Chinese publications have called biology a new domain of war,” the US Department of Defence stated in the 56-page-long report. “The PRC and Russia have also proven adept at manipulating the information space to inhibit attribution, to reduce trust and confidence in countermeasure effectiveness, and potentially to slow decision-making following deliberate use,” the department furthered.