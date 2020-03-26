COVID-19: China Reopens Factories Only To Fire Workers Amid Global Economic Crisis

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, China has reportedly imposed tough travel restrictions and factory suspensions to curb the spread of deadly virus, limiting its labour supplies and sending exporters scrambling to fulfill orders. As the Chinese factories reopen, it reportedly started to fire workers as virus plunged the global trade. As per reports, the overseas orders are being scrapped as the disease cripples the economies of China's trading partners.

Thomas Gatley, senior analyst at research firm Gavekal Dragonomics reportedly said that the sudden shutdown of normal economic activity across Europe, the US and a growing number of emerging markets is certain to cause a dramatic contraction in Chinese exports. The economic activity is expected to drop by 20-45 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, as per reports.

V-shaped recovery

As per reports, economists had already anticipated a V-shaped recovery for China’s economy and China’s net exports accounted for 11 per cent of economic growth last year. As per reports, factories in China, struggling to reopen after the coronavirus shut down the economy, face a new threat from US anti-disease controls that might disrupt the flow of microchips and other components they need. The shock threatens to set back the ruling Communist Party's efforts to revive the world’s second-largest economy after it declared victory over the outbreak. It would add to pressures on the global business activity as Western countries close workplaces, limit travel and tell consumers to stay home.

Fashion industry urges people for help

Meanwhile, the fashion industry has urged people to step in and protect the wages of 40 million garment workers in its supply chains around the world who face extreme poverty as factories continue to down their shutters in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. As per the reports, many factories in the garment-producing countries including Bangladesh, Cambodia and Vietnam have shut down operations due to the shortage of raw materials from China and declining orders from western clothing brands. Self-isolation and quarantine measures are being rapidly imposed by governments across the world and it is expected that there will be a mass closure of thousands of more factories in the days and week to come.

(Image Credit: AP)