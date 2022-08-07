China Invites Turkey To Visit Xinjiang To 'bust False Narrative' Of Uyghur Genocide

Nearly two months after the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet faced immense criticism for her reportedly "failed" trip to China's most controversial Xinjiang region, Beijing has now invited Turkish officials to visit the place in order to "bust the false narrative and promote transparency". The major statement from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came as he met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday on the sidelines of meetings of foreign ministers on East Asia cooperation. "China has always taken an attitude of being open and transparent on issues related to Xinjiang", South China Morning Post quoted the Chinese FM as saying in a statement released after the meeting in Cambodia's national capital Phnom Penh.

Further, he maintained that China would fully cooperate with Turkey on issues related to the "bogus" human rights violations in Xinjiang. Wang underscored that "Xinjiang is completely an internal matter of China" and added Beijing has always taken an attitude of being "open and transparent" on issues related to alleged human rights issues. On the other hand, the Turkish diplomat said Ankara firmly adhered to the one-China policy on both-- Xinjiang and Taiwan issues. However, the joint statement did not mention any tentative dates for Turkey's visit to China.

Bachelet's 'failed' visit to the controversial site garnered widespread criticism

It is worth mentioning the top UN official visited the most controversial region in May this year. It was the most touted visit of Bachelet as it came after 17 years of any UN official visiting Beijing. During her six-day visit, she met the top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping. She was supposed to file an investigation report on China's alleged "human torture site". However, some human rights experts levelled allegations against Bachelet that she failed to address the issue of China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang. Subsequently, Bachelet announced she would not continue her second term. According to the UN official she wants to go back to her motherland, Chile, where she served as President for two terms. Her current term ends on August 31.

China urged UN officials to bury the investigation report

Notably, Bachelet took up the job in September 2018. Barely a few days after assuming office, she had expressed hopes of visiting China and viewing the rights situation in Xinjiang for herself. According to the UN official, she raised concerns about arbitrary detentions and “patterns of abuse” against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. She added the long-awaited report would be submitted before her term ends. However, a UK-based media claimed that China had circulated a letter in which it urged to bury the investigation report on Xinjiang.

Image: AP