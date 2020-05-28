China Is Expected To Achieve Positive Economic Growth: Premier Li Keqiang

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on May 28 that the country is expected to achieve positive economic growth highlighting key areas that can contribute to the factor if security is ensured. Premier Li said job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food, and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of primary-level governments need to play a pivotal role in achieving positive economic growth.

"China will take targeted measures instead of massive stimulus to boost economic growth," Premier Li was quoted as saying by the official Chinese government website. "We will do our utmost to keep China's economic growth stable and at the same time we must ensure that all measures taken are well-calibrated," Li said at the press conference after the conclusion of the annual national legislative session.

Premier Li also urged for international cooperation in fighting COVID-19 and restoring the economy while adding that US-China tensions will only harm the world as the two countries are major economies. Premier Li further added that China wants to cooperate at the international level regarding the development of a potential vaccine and said that it is willing to share it with the world as well.

While refraining himself from taking a direct jibe at the United States regarding Taiwan issue, Premier Li said that the Chinese nation has the wisdom and capabilities to handle its own affairs adding that Beijing 'fully and faithfully' implements one country-two systems policy.

US-China tensions

China has been under the scanner of the world over various issues ranging from its initial handling of COVID-19 to Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. The US has been at the forefront of these attacks on China accusing the Communist state of not being transparent. The US has been accusing China of not sharing full information regarding the coronavirus outbreak for quite some time now and with its latest expression of displeasure over Beijing's new security law concerning Hong Kong has provoked China even more.

(Image Credit: AP)