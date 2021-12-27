'China Is Not Soviet Union, Won't Lose If There's Another Cold War': Chinese Envoy To US

Amid rising tensions with the United States, China's ambassador to the former has avered that his country is not the former Soviet Union and will not lose if there is a new cold war. Speaking to American media outlets, Qin Gang in a recent interview stated that in case any country wanted to launch a war against China, then it will not be the loser. He asserted that the Chinese Communist Party is not like its former Soviet Union counterpart but instead 100 years old.

"If people really want to launch a Cold War against China, I can say that China won't be the loser," said Qin Gang. "Those people cannot win the Cold War. First, China is not the former Soviet Union. The Chinese Communist Party is not like Soviet Union Communist Party. The CPC is old, 100 years old, just celebrating the centenary, eating the big birthday cake," he added.

When Gang was asked about the possibility of a Cold War between the US and China, he ruled out and instead questioned why people feel that a Cold War between US and China is possible. In addition, he also hit out at the United States for having a "Cold War mentality". He also remarked that the United States is not the same as it was 30 years ago and said that China's "interests are closely intertwined with Washington".

"Where could a New Cold War come from? Why do people feel that the Cold War is coming back? Because some people in the US have a Cold War mentality and take China as the former Soviet Union. But China is not the Soviet Union," said Gang. "The US is the biggest trading partner of China, and China is the third biggest trading partner of the US, only next to Canada and Mexico, your two neighbors. This year's trade volume will certainly exceed 700 billion US dollars, a 20 per cent increase year-on-year," he added.

US-China tensions

The United States and China have locked horns ever since cracks emerged in the relations during the Trump administration. After Joe Biden was sworn in as the President earlier this year, the tensions have further increased over several issues like trade, security, and human rights.

