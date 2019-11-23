China Launches Two New BeiDou Satellites From Sichuan Province

China on Saturday successfully launched into the orbit the 50th and 51st satellites of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, Aerospace and Technology Corporation (CASC) said. The launch was carried out at 08:55 a.m. (local time) on Saturday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southern Sichuan province, using a Chang Zheng-3B carrier rocket, Sputnik news agency reported after quoting China Aerospace and Technology Corporation (CASC).

BeiDou to offer services by 2020

Launched on a Long March-3B carrier rocket, the two satellites entered orbit. They are the 47th and 48th satellites of the BDS satellite family. CASC noted that once the satellites reached the orbit and passed necessary tests, they would become part of the navigation system. Both satellites belong to the medium earth orbit satellites, which are part of the network satellites of BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System. The two satellites are also equipped with new processors to improve navigation signals. China's BeiDou satellite navigation system is currently used in over 50,000 fishing vessels, 4.8 million commercial vehicles and 150 million smartphones.

China launched Sudan's first-ever satellite

The new satellites and the carrier rocket were developed by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) and the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The BeiDou system is designed as a rival to GPS in the United States, GLONASS in Russia and Galileo in the European Union. Beijing plans that the system will offer its services worldwide by 2020. This was the 319th mission for the Chang Zheng family of launch vehicles. China plans to send 10 BDS satellites into space this year. The launches will help complete the BDS global network by 2020.

