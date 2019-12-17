China: Man Suffering From Aggressive Arthritis Stands After 28 Years

A man who was suffering from an aggressive form of arthritis for 28 years which left his face pressed against his thighs is now able to stand straight. According to international media reports, doctors at Shenzhen University General Hospital were able to break and rebuild Li Hua's spine in a series of four operations. Li Hua, 48, was reportedly diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis at the young age of 18. Due to arthritis pain in his joints forced him to become increasingly hunchbacked.

Li Hua is from the city of Yongzhou in Central China's Hunan Province. While speaking to an international media outlet, Li Hua said that his family did not have the financial means to treat him and he mostly relied on his elderly mother who became his full-time carer. According to reports, the 48-year-old's entire body folded onto his lower limbs in a permanent yoga-like standing forward bend pose. However, his condition worsened in the past five years and he reportedly measured only 90cm in height because of his severely curved spine. The doctors described the severe spinal deformity as 'three-on'- chin on chest, sternum on the pubis, and face on the femur.

READ: NWS: South At Risk For Severe Weather Including Twisters

READ: Indiana Shooting Leaves 4-year-old Dead, Pregnant Mom Hurt

A successful operation

While talking to a media outlet, Li Hua said that he sought medical attention in his native province back in 2018. However, he was refused surgery on the grounds that any operation would come with a very high risk to his life. Li further added that there would've been no cure without Dr Tao Huiren, who heads up the spinal surgery and orthopaedics department and who treated Li even after citing a critical threat to Li's life. Dr Tao said that the risks involved were 20 to 30 times that of a regular spinal surgery patient, and the chances of him becoming a paraplegic were also very high. After the operation, Li is now able to lie flat, sit up, and even stand for the first time in 28 years. He is now able to move around with the help of a walker. However, Dr Tao reportedly said that he will regain normal movement following just two to three months of physical therapy.

READ: Video: Georgia Police Pepper-spray Cat Said To Be Aggressive

READ: Researcher Freed From Iran Urges Release Of Other Prisoners