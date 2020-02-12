Chinese Man Threatens To Blow Himself After Being Asked To Cancel His Birthday Party

In an unusual incident that took place in China, a 59-year-old man threatened to blow himself up after local officials asked him to cancel his birthday party. According to the Chinese state news agency, the resident of Chongqing had planned his birthday party that was supposed to be held at a banquet with 10 tables late last month. The party had to be called off after local authorities asked him to cancel the plan in wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

As per reports, the man surnamed Wang doused himself with some petrol and tied firecrackers around his waist before threatening village committee officials of blowing himself up if they don't allow the party to be held. Wang was slapped with charges of disorderly behaviour on Tuesday filed by local procurators. According to reports, Beijing's municipal authorities had earlier announced that parties and group dinners at restaurants would be temporarily banned in the country's capital to prevent the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus outbreak

Millions of people in China and around the world are facing restrictions and interruptions to their lives due to efforts made by authorities to contain the contagious virus that has already killed over 1,110 people and infected more than 44,000 in China alone. Many airlines have temporarily seized operations in China to prevent the spread of the virus while few countries have barred their citizens from travelling to the east Asian country.

As per reports, China recorded its highest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak as it reported 108 deaths on Monday. US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said that the virus has already spread to 27 countries. United States President’s Coronavirus Task Force on Friday informed that the development of a vaccine is progressing well and it would hopefully be ready within three months. Media reports had earlier suggested that the virus originated from a seafood market in China's Hubei province, where animals were being traded illegally.

