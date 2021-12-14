China May Deploy Forces On Pretext Of Conducting Drills To Invade Taipei: Taiwan Def Min

As China continues to strengthen its call for reuniting Taiwan with the mainland, Taiwanese Defence Ministry on Monday warned that Beijing may deploy forces near the island on the pretext of conducting drills and further use them to invade Taiwan. In a report submitted to the Taiwan legislature regarding the staging of military exercises by the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the officials mentioned that the mainland may station troops on the east and south-east coast. Outlining the potential invasion route map, the report also claimed that Beijing could send warships to the Western Pacific "in such a way as to encircle Taiwan," NHK World reported.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have escalated since October 1 after the former flew over 100 fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) setting up alarms of potential invasion and taking over the island by force. As Taiwan Defence authorities try to secure their land and territorial borders, the report raised concerns over the Chinese's ability to launch projectiles along with landing operations to seize Taiwan in the shortest possible time and with minimal losses. The report comes a few days after China sent 13 military warplanes into the southern part of Taiwan ADIZ as a part of Beijing's long series of pressure-building incursions on the self-ruled island.

China infringes Taiwan air defence zone

As of December 10, the 13 aircrafts included two H-6 bombers, Y-8 electronic warfare sorties, Y-8 anti-submarine, KJ-500 third-generation airborne early warning and control plane (AEW&C), six J-16, and two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, Taiwan Focus reported, citing Taiwan Ministry of National Defence (MoND).

One PLA Y-9 EW entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on December 13, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/7uuN5CTI39 pic.twitter.com/N1uIRSyOau — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) December 13, 2021

Tensions between China and Taiwan

China, led by Communist President Xi Jinping, sees Taiwan as a breakaway province and has vowed to "reunite" it with the mainland, if necessary by force. However, Taipei sees itself as a democratically-governed independent country, despite not having formally declared freedom from China. Tensions between the neighbouring nations have escalated following Taiwan's dependence on the US for informal military support and weapons supply. Additionally, US President Joe Biden affirming Washington's support to Taipei against Chinese aggression has further widened the rift between the breakaway province and the mainland.

(Image: AP)