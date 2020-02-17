China May Postpone Annual Parliament Session Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China is reportedly considering to postpone the annual session of parliament that is scheduled for March this year. According to Chinese state-run media, the National People's Congress' standing committee is to discuss the idea of postponing the NPC plenary session amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country. In December last year, an official announcement said that the 13th National People's Congress will hold its annual session in Beijing on March 5, which is now a matter of doubt as state media reported that China is considering to postpone the meet.

According to reports, if the NPC is postponed by China, it will be considered an unprecedented move as the session is held every year along with the advisory body Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The ruling Communist Party of China considers two sessions, which have over 5,000 delegates, as a significant political event to adopt its national agenda and the annual budgets.

Coronavirus outbreak

As per reports, the COVID-19 has claimed more than 1,700 lives in China alone and over 71,000 new cases have been confirmed in the country as of February 13. US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said that the virus has already spread to 27 countries, including Japan, which reported its first fatality. Media reports had earlier suggested that the virus originated from a seafood market in China's Hubei province, where animals were being traded illegally. So far, the most number of deaths have been reported from Wuhan city, the believed epicentre of the disease.

The coronavirus which has now been officially renamed as COVID-19 has claimed more lives than its predecessor Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that broke out in China in 2002-2003 and claimed more than 774 lives. According to reports, China on February 13 reported the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in a single day as 254 people died in Hubei province. Many countries have barred their citizens from travelling to China and major airlines across the globe have also temporarily suspended services in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)