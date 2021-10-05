China Might Witness Social Unrest As Government Tightens Restrictions On Migration: Report

The social unrest could emerge among China's rural population as a result of the Chinese government's harsh rules making it practically hard for rural migrants to obtain licences to relocate to mega cities, stated a Canada-based think tank citing a report. In an attempt to manage migration, China has implemented the infamous "hukou" system which is used to limit where a person is permitted to live. Under this system, it's mandatory for a person to obtain a permit in order to shift from a rural to an urban "hukou." According to the International Forum For Rights And Society (IFFRAS), the Hukou system is designed to maintain the professional and highly developed image of big cities, and obtaining a permit is exceedingly difficult.

Previously, people would move illegally and incur a severe penalty if caught by authorities. Nonetheless, IFFRAS observed that migration persisted because people only confronted unemployment at home. The IFFRAS cited a report published in the blog of 'The China Story of the Australian Centre on China in the World' at the Australian National University last month. According to the report, China's practice of employing elusive criteria and secret procedures provides local governments total control over local hukou transfers. The blog claimed that there can be a mismatch between expectations and reality for migrants hoping to obtain a local hukou, which "can potentially lead to social instability."

Hukou system was implemented as modern method of population registration

The Chinese government does not want people to clutter up cities, forcing rural migrants to live in slums due to their terrible economic status, reported IFFRAS. They were able to relocate, but not to mega cities like Beijing or Shanghai, which they preferred. They were only permitted to visit small towns and cities, as well as numerous industrial zones. It should be mentioned here that China's hukou system was implemented as a modern method of population registration. It was established as part of the communist regime's initial economic and social reforms. The hukou system was modified as China became more industrialised, and its structure was adapted to the new economic condition. Currently, the Hukou has three key responsibilities: controlling internal migration, managing social protection, and maintaining social stability.

Image: AP