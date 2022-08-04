China Military Drills Across Taiwan Strait Lead To Rerouting & Cancellations Of Flights

As China begins a series of live-fire drills in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting the island, airlines in Asia have hurried to reroute or cancel flights amid warnings to avoid Taiwanese airspace. In retaliation for Pelosi's visit, the Chinese navy fired artillery near the island on August 4, forcing Taiwan to cancel airline flights.

For a few days, Vietnamese airlines have also been asked to refrain from flying over areas close to Taiwan as China conducted military drills in the midst of the US and China's conflict over Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. The self-governing island, which the ruling Communist Party of the mainland claims is part of its territory, was surrounded by military exercises, and China ordered ships and aircraft to steer clear of them.

According to local media, Dinh Viet Thang, the head of the Vietnamese Civil Aviation Authority, received a formal notice from Chinese authorities asking airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying near the island of Taiwan from August 4 until August 5. In light of this, CAAV has advised Vietnamese airlines to modify their flight paths.

Vn Express reported, Thang as saying, "Airlines can still operate flights to Taiwan normally and can decide on their own to postpone or cancel flights if necessary."

40 flights to and from Taiwan cancelled

The China Times newspaper reported that at least 40 flights to and from Taiwan were cancelled on August 4. The Taoyuan Airport in Taipei, the nation's capital, was quoted as saying that cancellations were "not necessarily" connected to the military exercises, according to the media report. Further, according to a notice from the People's Liberation Army outlining the six locations where drills will take place, aircraft and ships should avoid the area between 12:00 local time on August 4 and 12:00 on August 7.

Because of her high-level position as House Speaker, Pelosi's visit has heightened US-China tensions more than other members of Congress' visits. She is the first House Speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, following Newt Gingrich in 1997. Following Pelosi's visit, the Chinese military announced the holding of live-fire naval exercises in the Taiwan Strait, which is seen as a move by the US to increase pressure on China over its claim on Taiwan, to which the Pentagon responded by sending an aircraft carrier to the South China Sea.

Image: AP