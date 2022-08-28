China Military On High Alert, Says Monitoring US Warships Sailing Through Taiwan Strait

After US Navy warships passed through the Taiwan strait on Sunday, China asserted that it has put its armed forces on alert, Nexta reported. Beijing said that its forces are maintaining the highest-level of alert and they are prepared to defeat any provocations as the US 7th Fleet on Sunday released a statement saying its two guided-missile cruisers -- USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville -- conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" in accordance with international rules. According to the statement, the cruisers transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State.

"These ships are transiting through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state. The ships' transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows," a US Navy spokesperson told The Japan Times.

It is to mention that the US move did not arrive abruptly on Sunday. On August 18, it warned China and vowed to conduct military exercises in the Taiwan Strait against Beijing's drills post US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Tipei. Subsequently, China warned and said it will respond to "US aggression" strongly. Taking to the microblogging site, China's Ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, urged his American colleagues to refrain from conducting any military exercise with Taiwan and added it would only escalate tension between the two countries.

US-China tensions escalate

It is essential to note here that the Chinese government had warned Taiwan of a dramatic situation for allowing US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taipei. It sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) hours after Pelosi's plane left Taipei after she spent nearly 18 hours on the island claimed by Beijing as its own. Also, China fired “precision missiles” in waters off Taiwan’s coasts as part of military exercises. After Pelosi's visit to the island nation, US Senator Marsha Blackburn also landed in Taipei early on Friday and met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in the country's national capital. During the meeting, she affirmed that the Biden administration remains steadfast in preserving freedom around the globe, and added it will not tolerate "efforts to undermine our nation and our allies."

Image: AP