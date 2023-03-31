China Moves Three Military Vessels In Area Of Joint US-Japan-South Korea Drills

China on Thursday sailed two Chinese missile destroyers and at least one tanker through the Tsushima Strait to the Sea of Japan where Japan, the United States and South Korea have been staging joint naval exercises. Japanese Joint Staff was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Sputnik that Chinese PLAN sailed its Type 052D guided missile destroyer some 240 kilometres (149 miles) from the Goto islands in Japan's prefecture of Nagasaki.

An hour later, China's Type 055 destroyer was detected sailing near the Japanese territorial waters. Beijing sailed at least three war vessels through the Tsushima Strait toward the Sea of Japan in an act of belligerence, said Tokyo's joint staff.

Trilateral drills 'very important for interoperability': US

This week, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and its strike group arrived at a port in the South Korean city of Busan for joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan. The United States and Japan prepare to hold the trilateral maritime exercise with an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, in a show of the US’s naval might and defiance against North Korean military assertiveness, Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, said in a statement.

US Navy MH-60S Hawk helicopter left, and a C-2 Grayhound operate from the USS Nimitz in Busan, South Korea. Credit: AP

“We are scheduled to do a trilateral exercise with the JMSDF and ROK Navy after we pull out of Busan,” Christopher Sweeney, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11 said, adding that the trilateral drills are “very important for interoperability.”

Just hours before USS Nimitz arrived at a port in South Korea, Pyongyang unveiled new nuclear warheads capable of being launched from a short-range ballistic and cruise missiles and boasts a range that can target South Korea. US Carrier Strike Group 11 noted that it is carrying four squadrons that are equipped with F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jets, and at least two squadrons with MH-60R/S Sea Hawk anti-submarine warfare helicopters. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asked his officials to expand the nuclear armament presence. "When we are flawlessly prepared to use nuclear weapons anytime and anywhere ... the enemy would fear us and not dare provoke our state sovereignty, system and people," Kim was quoted as saying by the country's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun.