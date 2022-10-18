China Moving At A ‘much Faster Timeline’ To Annex Taiwan, Avers US As Tensions Spike

The Chinese government, under President Xi Jinping, is using a steadfast approach in its plans to annex Taiwan, according to the US secretary of state, who has warned that the annexation could lead to economic destruction all across the world, The Guardian reported.

China’s government is at a “much faster timeline” under Jinping’s leadership to take over Taiwan, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said at an event held at Stanford University on Monday. Speaking to his predecessor, former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, Blinken stated that the peaceful ties between Taiwan and China have remained steady for decades, but now the latter has decided to change its standpoint.

“Instead of sticking with the status quo that was established in a positive way, [Beijing has made] a fundamental decision that the status quo is no longer acceptable, and Beijing is determined to pursue reunification on a much faster timeline,” Blinken said at the university event.

“If peaceful means didn’t work then would employ coercive means, and possibly if coercive means don’t work then maybe forceful means to achieve its objective. That is what is profoundly disrupting the status quo and creating tremendous tensions,” he added.

Xi Jinping addresses China-Taiwan tensions at the Communist party summit

Blinken’s remarks come after Jinping opened the Communist party summit in Beijing on Sunday and revealed his plans for a “peaceful reunification” between China and Taiwan, which would contribute to his goal of China’s “great rejuvenation.” Speaking about the United States’ “interference” in the matter, the Chinese president said on Sunday, “Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese, it is a matter that must be resolved by the Chinese.”

Xi, who aims to reach the goal by 2049, also asserted that the “wheels of history” are turning in favour of China. “The wheels of history are rolling on towards reunification and the rejuvenation of the great Chinese nation. Complete reunification must be realised and it can without a doubt be achieved,” he said during the address. “We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and utmost effort, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force,” Jinping said in his lengthy speech, which drew loud cheers and applause at the Communist party summit.