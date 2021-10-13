China Mulling Over Introducing Ban On Private Sector Investment In Media: Report

In the latest move by China to tighten its grip over free speech in the country, Beijing is mulling to add private sector investment in media organisations to a list of ‘banned investments.’ As per the Radio Free Asia report, the proposed measure has been posted on the Xi Jinping-led Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) website stating that the State Development Reform Commission (SDRC) has said, it is ‘soliciting public opinion’ on adding private sector investment in media organisations to the list of banned investments in the country. The move has already drawn criticism by China-based commentators as 'thorough brainwashing.'

As per the report, the order has also stated that “organisations with no public sector investment shall not engage in business involving newsgathering, editing or broadcasting. This order intends to curb private investments in news agencies, newspaper publishing groups, radio or television broadcasters, and providers of online news, editing services or publishers.” Reportedly, the recommendation was signed by the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television and the General Administration of Press and Publications (GAPP), as well as the Cyberspace Administration. Notably, even the private investors have been banned from investing in political, economic, military, or diplomatic organisations, and from "major social, cultural, technological, health, education, sports and other services."

As per the proposed list of banned investments cited by Radio Free Asia, in particular, there must be no private sector involvement in “political and public opinion guidance or value orientation.” The latest order by Xi Jinping-led government came after Gapp was only tasked with “guiding and regulating” private-sector involvement in press and publications.

The report quoted a retired lecturer at Shanxi University saying that the central government in China is ensuring that “it controls its message” and that “it won’t hand over the pen to anyone else.” Surnamed Luo, the retired professor, reportedly said that CCP “wants a dominating voice to rule over everything.”

‘It is not surprising’

According to the report, the China-based current affairs commentator Zhang Tianqi has said that CCP under the leadership of its general secretary, Xi Jinping has constantly tried to tighten its grip over the public speech as well as the media since he took over power back in 2012. Zhang was quoted by the media outlet saying that “it is not surprising” because the latest measure would be “conducive” to a more “through brainwashing” of the entire population in the Asian country. He reportedly said that CCP has used both, military force and propaganda to take back control in 1949. Zhang said that ever since they took back power, the press and the “power of the pen” has remained a very crucial pillar of the entire regime.

Image: AP