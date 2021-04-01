China Offended After NASA Names Taiwan In List Of 'countries' On Its Website

American space agency NASA seems to have upset the Communist Party of China (CPC) by including Taiwan in the list of 'countries', while Beijing has called on NASA to rectify its mistake and correct it as soon as possible. China has been claiming for a long time that it views Taiwan as its territory, however, the government in Taipei (Taiwan's capital) has repeatedly rejected China's claims and has insisted that Taiwan is a de-facto sovereign nation.

NASA named Taiwan as a country on its 'Send my name to MARS' portal

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has a portal by the name "Send my name to MARS" which allows users to sign up and fill in their details to send their names to the red planet, on a future flight. Taiwan appears as one of the countries listed in the drop-down menu on NASA's portal. While it is yet to be ascertained that how long has Taiwan been on this list, over 18 million people have already registered and submitted their names, for Taiwan.



'NASA's step severely violated One-China principle



Zhu Fengilan, the spokeswoman for the Beijing office was quoted by the US media as saying "We hold the clear and firm attitude that the island of Taiwan is part of China. NASA's step to list Taiwan as a country has severely violated the One-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communique. It is not only against the international consensus on the principle but also hurts the feelings of Chinese people," Zhu claimed.



'Taiwan a country that can contribute to the world'



Recently, the US Secretary of state, Antony Blinken also referred to Taiwan as a "country", the term that is by far avoided by the US since 2018 when China mounted pressure on the US airlines to stop referring to Taiwan as a country. Blinken was addressing a matter on Taiwan's inclusion in the upcoming Democracy Summit where he had observed "I share your view that Taiwan is s strong democracy, a very strong technological power, and a country that can contribute to the world, not just its own people. COVID is a very good example of that," Blinken had told Young Kim, who is the Republican Representative for California.



Meanwhile, a commentary published on a website run by the CPC called NASA's step to list Taiwan as a country as "unforgivable", while Zhu reiterated that "the space agency needs to correct its mistake as soon as possible."