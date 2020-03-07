China: Police officers use 'smart helmets' to detect coronavirus patients

Police officers in China are now wearing helmets that could detect coronavirus patients as they patrol the streets. A video recently surfaced online which showed the officers wearing smart networked helmets with the capability of automatically taking down people’s temperatures.

Smart helmets featuring infrared temperature detector and code-read cameras were adapted in China to spot fever people in crowds accurately as a method to control the novel #coronavirus epidemic. pic.twitter.com/YWgWk1atUk — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 5, 2020

Have infrared temperature detector

According to media reports, the helmet is designed to detect people with abnormal temperatures. The ‘smart helmets’ reportedly feature 'infrared temperature detector' and 'code-read cameras' and are being used across the Chinese mainland as a method to control the coronavirus epidemic.

The video which was shared on Twitter features an officer looking around to screen passing shoppers to check if their body temperature was above 37.3 degrees Celcius. The 15-second clip has got 115 thousand views and a variety of comments from netizens.

So over 37 degrees and you got shot on the spot? — CryptoGoddess⚡💎 (@GodessofCrypto) March 5, 2020

WOW. Where can other countries purchase these? — Aaa Nnn (@bcsunflower) March 5, 2020

Yes, please hurry! Where can we find this police state technology. We must get it immediately! — travelingtrio (@travelingtrio2) March 5, 2020

Spurred by a virus outbreak! What does the police do when they spot someone w a fever? Quarantine them? — Dana Abramovic (@geapardy) March 6, 2020

See rapid development of technology in China — Cholllllle (@cholllllle) March 5, 2020

Amazing! It's a pity not all countries can afford this wonderful helmet. — 🔱🔱Matshangisa🔱🔱 (@BaMangwevu) March 5, 2020

This is beautiful — Romand Clinton (@ClintonRomand) March 5, 2020

