China: Police Officers Use 'smart Helmets' To Detect Coronavirus Patients

Rest of the World News

Police officers in China are now wearing helmets that could detect coronavirus patients as they patrol the streets. A video recently surfaced online.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
China: Police officers use 'smart helmets' to detect coronavirus patients

Police officers in China are now wearing helmets that could detect coronavirus patients as they patrol the streets. A video recently surfaced online which showed the officers wearing smart networked helmets with the capability of automatically taking down people’s temperatures. 

Read: '16,076 Crew, Passengers Onboard Ships From China Scanned; Not Allowed To Disembark On Indian Ports'

Read: Amritsar: Two Test Positive In Preliminary Tests For Coronavirus In Punjab

Have infrared temperature detector

According to media reports, the helmet is designed to detect people with abnormal temperatures. The ‘smart helmets’ reportedly feature 'infrared temperature detector' and 'code-read cameras' and are being used across the Chinese mainland as a method to control the coronavirus epidemic. 

Read: California: Stanford University Cancels In-person Classes Amid Coronavirus Scare

The video which was shared on Twitter features an officer looking around to screen passing shoppers to check if their body temperature was above 37.3 degrees Celcius. The 15-second clip has got 115 thousand views and a variety of comments from netizens.

 

Read: Pooja Bhatt, Priyamani, Others React As Cat Faces Deportation To China Amid COVID-19 Scare

Read: 'Take Appropriate Measures': India To China On Detained Pak-bound 'Da Cui Yan' Vessel

