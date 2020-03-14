Divorce In The Time Of Coronavirus? Spike Puzzles China; Quarantine Couple-fights Blamed

The novel Coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed 5,438 lives across the globe is now said to have affected the lives of married couples in China. According to the local media reports, one office witnessed more than 300 couples applying for divorce since February 24 this year. Officials have attributed the reason for divorce to the home quarantine of individuals which has led to couples spending more time together. China is the most severely affected country with more than 80,000 positive cases being reported so far.

Lu Shijun, manager of a marriage registry in Dazhou of Sichuan province in south-west China stated that divorce rates have soared as compared to before as people are spending more time at home and they tend to get into heated arguments and then rush into getting a divorce. However, some officials have also argued that the possible reason behind the sudden spike might be because of the delayed applications since the offices were shut for a month during the initial outbreak of the virus.

Coronavirus in China

China reported 13 new coronavirus deaths, taking the toll due to the disease to 3,189, while the confirmed cases climbed to 80,824 with 11 more infections, as the country witnessed a rise in imported cases, health officials said on Saturday. Seven imported cases were reported on the mainland on Friday, taking the total to 95, National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Eleven new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 13 deaths were reported on the Chinese mainland on Friday, NHC said, adding all of the deaths were in the Hubei Province, the epicentre of the disease. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,824 by the end of Friday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education announced that though the COVID-19 is slowing down, schools won't resume until local authorities put the virus outbreak under control and roll out necessary containment measures.

