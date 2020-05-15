Good News: China Marks One Month Without Any New Coronavirus Deaths

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, China has recently reported that it has now officially gone one month without experiencing any new coronavirus deaths and currently there are fewer than 100 people that are being treated for COVID-19. The coronavirus death toll in China is currently at 4,633 with a total of 82,933 coronavirus cases.

Easing restrictions

According to reports, while China has maintained social distancing norms for foreigners which are entering the country, it has increasingly opened up its economy. It has allowed both large factories and small businesses to resume production and dealings with customers.

According to reports, the government plans to conduct a ceremonial annual secession of parliament in the Month of May. The session will have limited access to journalists and the public. The meeting is expected o be shorter than normal and is believed to set economic and social targets for the coming year.

Local official sacked

Recently, a local official in the Chines city of Wuhan was reportedly sacked due to his poor management. As per reports, six new coronavirus cases have been reported in Wuhan which had managed to remain virus-free for the last 30 days. The sacked official was Zhang Yixin and was the secretary and member of the Changqing Street working committee of the ruling Communist Party of China.

Wuhan reported its first cluster of coronavirus cases on May 11 since the lockdown was lifted from the epicentre of the virus outbreak in China, raising concerns over a new wave of infections. The city recorded five new confirmed cases of coronavirus and all of them reportedly belong to the same residential compound.

Wuhan’s health authority said in a statement that the task of epidemic prevention and control in the city is still very heavy, warning about the risk of a rebound. All the new confirmed cases were earlier classified as asymptomatic which were not included on the overall tally of confirmed coronavirus cases.

(Image Credit AP)(With agency inputs)