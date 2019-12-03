China Outperforms West In A Survey Conducted On Educational Capabilities

A recent survey by Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has revealed on December 3 that teenagers from four big Chinese regions have performed well as compared to the West on educational capabilities. The survey on educational capabilities that was published on Tuesday showed no improvement trend in developed countries over the last 20 years. The PISA survey is carried out every three years and this time 37 member states and 42 partner countries participated in the survey. The latest study was conducted last year among 600,000 15-year-old students. They appeared for two-hour tests which showed the students in four Chinese regions of Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang, as well as Singapore, topped the rankings compared to their western counterparts in reading, mathematics, and science.

Estonia is the best performing nation: OECD

The best performing OECD state was the tiny Baltic nation of Estonia, followed by Canada, Finland, and Ireland. The OECD's secretary-general, Angel Gurria said that the students from the four of the regions outperformed by a large margin from all of the other 78 participating education systems. On the other hand, the 10 percent most socio-economically disadvantaged students in the four areas showed better reading skills than those of the average student in OECD countries.

OECD suggests enhancing teacher's performance

OECD has suggested enhancing the performance of the teacher which is a very important factor. The average performance of the students in reading, mathematics, and science was largely stable in OECD countries, according to the results of the global education test, held every year. The education watchdog said that it was very disappointing as there had been no improvement in OECD countries' performance since it started the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2000.

The survey found that performance was weakest in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Japan, Korea, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

