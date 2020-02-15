China: Over 1,700 Healthcare Workers Infected With Coronavirus

Nearly 1,716 healthcare workers have been infected by the deadly coronavirus across the Chinese state, international media reported on Friday. According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), out of all the infected healthcare workers, six had already died. It added that nearly 90 per cent of infected medics came from Hubei Province. Meanwhile, the coronavirus has killed nearly 1,526 infected over 67,000 people including three outside mainland China, international media reported.

1,102 medical workers infected in Wuhan

According to international media reports, Wuhan alone houses 1,102 medical workers who have been infected by coronavirus. These infected workers account for 73 per cent of infections in the province and 64 per cent nationwide. A research paper published in the Journal of American Medical Association last week stated that nearly 40 healthcare workers have been affected by the deadly virus at Wuhan’s Zhongnan hospital which is one of the 61 hospitals dealing with the virus. Peng Zhiyong, director of acute medicine at the same hospital, who co-authored the paper, told a Chinese magazine that the ratio is very small compared with other hospitals.

Read: China Quarantines Cash In Coronavirus-hit Areas To Prevent Spread Of Deadly Disease

Read: EU Opens Investigation Into Whether China Is Dumping Aluminium Extrusions

A nurse from Wuhan Central Hospital took to Chinese Social Media platform, Weibo to reveal that around 150 of her colleagues at the hospital have been either confirmed or suspected of the infection. In the post, she wrote “ The floor I live on is basically filled with colleagues from my hospital. These are mostly double or triple rooms, with my colleagues' names and bed numbers clearly written in black and white on the doors."

Read: Dwayne Johnson Praises Conor McGregor's Business Acumen After Watching 'Notorious'

Read: 17 People From Delhi Who Returned From Abroad Before Coronavirus Screening Showed Symptoms, Hospitalised

Meanwhile, stepping up efforts to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, China has begun to quarantine large quantity of bank notes in the affected areas and temporarily store some of it in warehouses to ensure that the disease does not spread through cash, a Chinese official said on Saturday.