China: Over A Million People Visited Shanghai's Attractions Over May Day Holiday

Over one million people visited Shanghai’s main tourist attractions on May 1 and 2, marking the first two days of May Day, international media reported. The Chinese city received a total of 456,000 and 633,000 on both the days respectively. This came as the city’s Culture and Tourism Administration announced that multiple tourist sites would open in the wake of May Day or International Labour day earlier this week.

Children return to schools

Meanwhile, students have been allowed to return to school in Shanghai and Beijing. According to reports, students in their middle and high school were allowed to return to school in Shanghai, while only high school students preparing for University entrance exams were allowed to attend classes in Beijing. The lastest ease in restrictions came months after Chinese authorities shut all schools and universities in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

China, where the COVID-19 infection first emerged has reported 82,877 positive cases and 4,633 fatalities till now whereas many countries like the US, Italy, France have now surpassed China's tally. Recently, the World Health Organization praised China for its handling of coronavirus crisis and said that other nations should learn from Wuhan on how it was bringing back life to normal despite being the epicentre of the pandemic.

Maria van Kerkhove, the technical lead for WHO's Health Emergencies Programmes, speaking at a virtual press briefing, said "That's very very welcome news to hear that there are no more severe cases, no more patients in Wuhan. So congratulations on this achievement. The world has learned from China and we need to continue to learn from Wuhan on how they are lifting those measures, how they are bringing society back to normal, or a new normal, in terms of how we''re going to live with this virus going forward."

(Image credits: PhoenixSquawk/Twitter)