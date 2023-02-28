China Poses Systematic Challenge To India-US' Vision Of Free & Open Indo-Pacific, Says US

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said that the People's Republic of China poses a systematic challenge to the vision of free and open Indo-Pacific that India and the US share. “There are countries in the region, namely the PRC, that have posed a consistent and in some ways even a systemic challenge to the vision that we share with India of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said. “We share a number of important interests, a number of important values with our Indian partners, but principally we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

Ned Price disclosed that these issues will not only be discussed in bilateral talks but also in the G20 foreign minister's meeting. US State Secretary Antony Blinken is slated to be in India for these meetings. Blinken is currently in Astana, Kazakhstan. He will reach India on 1st March. According to the US State Department, his visit will "focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief".

Russia-Ukraine war will also be on agenda

The Russia-Ukraine war will also be discussed during Blinken's visit. During the press conference, Ned Price said that "You’ve heard very firmly from Prime Minister Modi the belief on the part of the Indian Government that this is not an era of war". “India is a global strategic partner of ours. We have a wide, broad, deep relationship with India. There will be a lot on the agenda in the bilateral relationship and in the multilateral engagements he takes part in on the margins of the G20,” he added.

The rationale of Indo-American partnership in the Indo-pacific

The Indo-American partnership in the Indo-Pacific region is driven by a number of strategic and economic considerations. Here are some of the key rationales:

Counterbalancing China's influence: China's growing economic and military power has raised concerns among many countries in the region, including India and the United States. By deepening their partnership in the Indo-Pacific, India and the US are seeking to counterbalance China's influence and ensure that the region remains stable and free.

Strengthening regional security: The Indo-Pacific region is home to some of the world's most important sea lanes and trade routes. Ensuring the security and stability of these routes is essential for both India and the US, as well as for other countries in the region. By working together, India and the US can enhance maritime security, counter piracy and other transnational threats, and promote stability in the region.

Economic benefits: The Indo-Pacific is also one of the world's fastest-growing regions, with a rapidly expanding middle class and huge potential for economic growth. By working together, India and the US can tap into this potential and promote economic development and trade. India's large market and growing economy also present opportunities for US businesses looking to expand overseas.