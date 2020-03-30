China Prepares For A Second Wave Of Coronavirus As Imported Cases Rise

China garnered praise from everybody including the WHO for its control of the spread of the deadly coronavirus. However, even as domestic cases have "nearly stopped", troubles could increase for the Chinese mainland as the number of imported cases in the country are on the rise. There are speculations that these imported cases could fan a second wave of infection in China. In addition, domestic travel also poses a risk.

According to reports, most of the imported cases are Chinese nationals returning home from abroad. Mi Feng, the Spokesman for National Health Commission reportedly said that China has till now accumulated nearly 693 cases entering from overseas. A total of 3,304 people have died from COVID-19 infection in China. In the last seven days, the country has reported 313 cases of imported coronavirus but only six confirmed domestic transmissions, NHC data revealed. This comes as March 30 marked the sixth consecutive day with no cases in the Hubei Province. China has recently eased travel restrictions with trains, buses moving between cities.

But as travel restrictions are rolled back, concerns about asymptomatic cases have intensified. Gansu, a province in northwestern China, reported a new case on March 29 of a traveller from Hubei who drove back on a health code declaring the person free of virus.

Read: Coronavirus: Following In China's Footsteps, Vietnam Bans Wildlife Trade

Read: COVID-19: China Risks 'good Relations' With UK As Boris Johnson Faces Pressure From Allies

China's sub-standard masks

After Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and the Czech Republic, the Netherlands became the fifth country on March 29 to recall tens of thousands of masks imported from China which were distributed to hospitals battling the coronavirus crisis because they did not meet the quality standards. The tests show that the masks failed to protect the face or had defective filters. They received delivery of masks from a Chinese manufacturer on March 21, Netherlands' Health Ministry said in a statement to AFP. "The masks did not meet their standards when they were inspected. Part of the shipment had already been distributed to health professionals," the statement said.

(Image credit: AP)

Read: Sham! Nations Bulk-return Faulty Coronavirus Gear & Tests Imported From Covid Source China

Read: China's Coronavirus Hit Hubei Province Begins Domestic Flights

