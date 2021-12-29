China Pressurises Indonesia To Halt Its Drilling Near Natuna Islands In South China Sea

China seems to be pressurising Indonesia in order to halt Jakarta's South China Sea oil and natural gas development projects. In the month of July, the exploratory drilling began near the Natuna islands, located within Indonesia's exclusive economic zone, which overlaps China's vast "nine-dash line" territorial claim that covers much of the sea, ANI reported citing Nikkei Asia. Apart from objecting to the move, China has also deployed coast guard vessels into the area to intensify pressure, the report stated citing Indonesian government sources. However, Jakarta, which claims there is no territorial dispute with China, has remained silent about Beijing's objections so far.

According to the report, Indonesia refrains from giving a public response to the Chinese objection, believing it would equate with acknowledging the existence of a conflict in the region. Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Aan Kurnia, chief of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency, informed that the round of drilling near islands had finished in November. Notably, China claims sovereignty over practically the entire South China Sea, with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Taiwan having overlapping territorial claims. Since 2019, Beijing has increased its activity around the Natuna islands, heightening tensions with Jakarta.

Indonesia had sent a letter to the United Nations in May 2020, opposing Beijing's "historical claims" in the sea, as depicted by its nine-dash line maps. In response, China also issued a statement to the United Nations stating that it will continue to assert claims in the South China Sea while seeking a settlement through discussions. However, Indonesia refused to sit at the negotiating table, reported Nikkei Asia. China's aggressive maritime activities reflect its policy toward Japan's Senkaku Islands, which Beijing claims and refers to as the Diaoyu island.

US-Indonesia establishing joint training centre near Natuna Islands

Indonesia and the United States are establishing a joint training centre for coast guard troops near the Natuna Islands. The exercises were reportedly meant to simulate island defences. Indonesian attitudes toward China have deteriorated as a result of the Natuna dispute. On December 8, a group of about 25 people protested China's invasions into Indonesian territorial waters in front of the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta, the report stated. Meanwhile, Jakarta is keen to prevent an unintended military confrontation with its most important economic partner. On November 30, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto had a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart, emphasising his desire to build trust between both nations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP