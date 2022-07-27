China Profiting From Bangladeshi Leather Traders By Paying Less For Their Products: Report

Due to lack of proper certification, Bangladeshi leather traders are having to incur losses by selling their goods to China at cheaper rates, local media reported. As per the reports, despite matching the quality standards several Bangladeshi leather traders export most of their raw materials and products to China at very cheap rates as they do not have the Leather Working Group (LWG) certificate. LWG is a non-profit membership organisation which encourages sustainable leather manufacturing supply chain. As per the guidelines, those who export leather from Bangladesh must have a Leather Working Group certificate.

As maximum traders in Dhaka do not have the certificate and China is the only country which does not give much importance to the leather compliance certificate, Bangladeshi traders are forced to sell their products at a very cheap rate, as per media reports. According to Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA), nearly 70% of leather and its products are exported from the country, of which nearly half of the exports go to China. While the remaining 30% is procured by domestic buyers. According to the data of BTA, countries like Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and three European countries - England, Italy and Portugal - export the highest amount of leather from the traders. It claimed the amount of leather exported by these countries is equal to or slightly more than what Bangladesh exports to Beijing.

Not possible to ensure fair prices in local market too, says Bangladesh Tanners Association

Despite this, Bangladeshi traders get nearly half of what other countries receive. Reacting to the report, BTA General Secretary Md Sakhawat Ullah told Jago News that Dhaka is forced to trade with China due to a quality certificate issue. "Despite having a big market in Bangladesh, we could not garner much profit due to compliance issues. Also, it is not possible to ensure a fair price in the local market, resulting in massive export to China at a much low price," he said.

He also claimed that the prices of leather in the world market increased tremendously since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to disruption in the supply chain. Despite this, Ullah underscored that China buys leather at a cheap cost.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)