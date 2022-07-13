China Says Taiwan ‘doesn't Have A So-called VP' After He Attends Shinzo Abe's Memorial

China on Tuesday lodged a "stern" diplomatic protest to Japan over the presence of Taiwan's Vice-President William Lai at the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"I need to correct you first. Taiwan is part of China. There is no so-called Taiwan," Vice President, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told the media here when asked about Lai's attendance, widely regarded as the successor to the current Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

China regards Taiwan as part of its mainland and opposes official contact between the island and other nations, including Taiwanese officials making visits.

Wang said Taiwan officials are trying to seek political advantage out of Abe's death.

After the sudden and unfortunate passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Taiwan authorities have sought to engage in political manipulation and benefit politically by taking advantage of the incident, he said.

Their political calculations will not succeed, he asserted.

The Chinese side has lodged stern representations to the Japanese side both in Beijing and Tokyo and has made our position absolutely clear, Wang said.